Maha Shivratri 2024: Know Date, History, Significance, Timing, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maha Shivratri holds significant importance among Hindus as it commemorates Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. This festival symbolizes the great night of Lord Shiva to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri falls in the Magha month during the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. It occurs once every year, typically in February or March. The timing of this festival marks the transition from winter to spring and summer. As Shiva and Shakti, representing love, power, and unity, merge during this time, the celebration takes place at night 2024, Maha Shivratri is scheduled for March 8th night of Maha Shivratri is revered as highly auspicious, associated with Lord Shiva's divine Tandava dance, which symbolizes the eternal cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. Devotees typically observe this occasion by visiting Shiva temples and offering“bilva” leaves, milk, honey, and water to the deity's iconic lingam, symbolizing purity and devotion and SignificanceMaha Shivratri holds great significance in Hinduism due to several reasons, with various narratives surrounding Lord Shiva. Some traditions hold that Lord Shiva manifested as Lord Rudra at midnight, while others believe it marks the auspicious union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing the union of 'Shiv and Shakti'.According to Hindu mythology, it is also believed that Lord Shiva saved the world from darkness by consuming the poison that emerged during the churning of the great ocean Read: Maha Shivratri on 8 March: Know all about history, significance, other detailsThere is a belief among some that Lord Shiva performs his Tandava dance during Maha Shivratri. This cosmic dance symbolizes creation, preservation, and destruction. Additionally, it is believed by many that offering prayers to Lord Shiva during this time helps individuals overcome sins and embark on a path of righteousness. Fasting on Maha Shivratri is also considered auspicious and believed to bring good fortune Shivratri 2024 puja timingOn March 8, 2024, the Chaturdashi Tithi, or the fourteenth day, will commence at 09:57 PM and conclude at 6:17 PM on March 9. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time, a particularly significant period for worship, will commence at 12:07 AM and end at 12:56 AM on March 9.

MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107924719