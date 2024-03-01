Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Receives Light Rain More Showers With Gusty Winds, Hailstorm Predicted Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) receives light rain on Saturday morning. The RWFC Delhi has predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds in the national capital today. In addition to this, it also stated that the possibility of hailstorm in one or two places in the city Read: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for snow, hailstorm in THESE states; yellow alert for heavy rain in HimachalIn its latest post, the weather department has predicted light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan. It wrote, Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.\"Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 157 at 8.30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As of 8.30 am, the AQI levels recorded in Alipur, ITO, RK Puran, Aya Nagar, Lodhi Road, IGI airport, Dwarka Sector 8, Ashok Vihar, Rohini is recorded in moderate category with the air quality ranging between 101-200. Poor air quality was recorded in Wazirpur, Narela with AQI at 203, Jahangirpuri at 204.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.Meanwhile, speaking of the weather prediction for the next 5 days i.e. from 3-March, RWFC Delhi has predicted party cloudy sky in the city with minimum temperatures ranging between 10-12 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures ranging between 23-26 degree Celsius February air quality in 9 yearsIn the month of February, Delhi recorded the best February air quality in nine years with the air quality index remaining below 200 on most days, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. This month also witnessed 32.5 mm of rainfall, the highest in the month since 2013. The city recorded an average AQI of 293 in February 2016, 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, 240 in 2020, 281 in 2021, 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023 and 223 in 2024. According to CPCB data, Delhi did not see a single day with an AQI above 400
MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107924715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.