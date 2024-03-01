Baywatch to Fast & Furious-7 best movies of Dwayne Johnson

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dwayne Johnson, better known as "The Rock," has starred in several blockbuster films. Here are seven of his finest films, covering several genres.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as "The Rock," has starred in several blockbuster films. Here are seven of his finest films, covering several genres.

Johnson played lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in this action comedy based on the classic TV series. The movie's comic take on the lifeguard team's activities was lauded.

Johnson played a primatologist who works with a GE gorilla to stop mutant creatures from devastating towns. The movie was a hit and showed Johnson's action star skills.

Johnson played Jumanji avatar Dr. Smoulder Bravestone in this action-adventure comedy. The film was a hit due to its humour and acting.

In this action-adventure picture, Johnson played Mathayus, a warrior hired to kill a sorcerer. A spin-off/prequel to "The Mummy Returns" showed Johnson's early Hollywood stardom.

This action-adventure picture starred Johnson as the Greek demigod. Johnson's charm and physicality were shown in the film's new take on the story.

Johnson reprised his role as Luke Hobbs in this Fast & Furious film, working alongside Dominic Toretto and his squad to defeat a talented mercenary group.

Johnson and Statham played "Fast & Furious" characters that teamed together to stop a cybernetically enhanced terrorist. The film was lauded for Johnson-Statham chemistry.