Kerala: Second-Year Veterinary Student Subjected To Brutal Ragging Before Death, Says Police

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: A second-year student who ended his life at Pookode Veterinary University had suffered brutal ragging by the SFI leaders. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.

At the same time, the college anti-ragging committee took action against more students involved in the incident. The college has banned 19 people from studying for 3 years and 10 students were banned from the college for one year. These students will not be able to write the exam for the upcoming years.

The other two were barred from appearing for the internal examination for a year. The action is based on not being taken to the hospital despite seeing that he was beaten. All these 12 students were expelled from the hostel.



'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

Several students have been suspended from the college for a week following an incident of violence in the hostel. Those who were present in the hostel on February 16, 17, and 18 are subjected to this penalty, during which they are barred from entering the hostel premises. The students have the option to appeal to the Vice Chancellor if they wish. Sidharth faced severe mistreatment, with no intervention during a mob trial in the hostel courtyard. The police concluded that the severe depression caused by all this led to the suicide.



The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The post-mortem report revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object.

