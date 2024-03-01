Kerala News LIVE: Police Issues Lookout Notice For 4 Accused In Veterinary Student's Death Case In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:06 am:

Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

The police have issued a lookout notice for four accused involved in the death of a second-year veterinary student at Pookode University. A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Siddharth of Pookode Veterinary University was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel,

8:47 am: Teacher sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment for sexually harassing minor boy in Thiruvananthapuram

The Neyyattinkara Fast Track court has convicted a teacher who sexually harassed a minor boy for 6 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Santhosh Kumar (43) was convicted. The incident happened in 2019. The case is that he was sexually harassed in the tuition class. Neyyatinkara police investigated the case.

8:29 am: Sidharth was beaten at four places in the campus, says police

8:13 am:

Mother, her lover arrested for killing 11 -month-old baby in Malappuram

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for killing an 11-month-old baby in Malappuram. The child's mother Sreepriya, a native of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, and her boyfriend Jayasurya were arrested. The parents of Sreepriya including her father Kumar, and mother Usha were arrested. The baby's post-mortem will be conducted today at Kozhikode Medical College.

