Sanatan Puraskar 2024 To Recognise Artists And Achievers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi- March 01, 2024: Sanatan Puraskar, an initiative by the Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti, established in 1990 to promote, support and project the vibrancy and innovation of Indian classical performing arts seeking to enhance informed appreciation and encourage critical thinking aboutâ€ ̄theseâ€ ̄artâ€ ̄forms



The Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti was founded by Dr Kulwant Rai, Shri NKP Salve, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Justice V. B. Eradi, Pandit Birju Maharaj, and Shri M N Krishnamani who shared their love for these timeless forms of expression.



The esteemed founding members envisioned a forum cum research institute for the promotion of Indian music, dance allied arts.



The Sanatan awards were started to honour established artists and also to recognize young talent. After a gap of a few years,

the Sanatan Puraskar has resumed to celebrate young artists and achievers.



"Through all our endeavours, Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti wishes to promote, support and project the vibrancy and innovation of Indian classical performing arts, enhance informed appreciation and encourage critical thinking about these art forms, "said, Malvika Rai, Chairperson.



In the past, renowned personalities including Kumari Vijaya Lakshmi, Kavitha Dwibedi, A R Rehman and Mandolin Sriniwas have been recipients of the Sanatan Puraskar.



The awardees selected for The Sanatan Puraskar for the year 2024 include-:



Sudha Raghuraman for Indian Classical Music, Navina Jafa for Indian Classical Dance, Vibha Galhotra for Visual Arts, Sudeep

Sen for Literature and Aarti Gupta for ideas.



These awards will be conferred by Shri Ashok Vajpeyi ji, former bureaucrat & poet, Shri Rajeev Sethi, Chairman, The Asian

Heritage Foundation and Dr Quraishi, Former Chief election Commissioner of India, Chancellor IILM University in a special ceremony.



The ceremony will be held during a literature festival "Words in the Garden - a celebration of literature, arts and ideas" at IIC New Delhi. Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti has been hosting this literary festival since 2017 in collaboration with India International Centre and IILM University.



This annual festival, specially curated by Shri Ashok Vajpeyi ji, is held to celebrate the incredible creativity, imagination and ideas that the city of Delhi generates, sustains and embodies.





About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 30+ years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished universities in Delhi NCR. The university has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as a University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres.





