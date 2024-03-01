Sites Identified For Water Harvesting Dams In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has announced the selection of locations for "over 36" (sic) dams for water harvesting across Iraq.

The ministry emphasized the intensive attention given to this project by Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani.

According to the Director-General of the General Authority for Dams and Reservoirs at the Ministry, Ali Radi, Iraq doesn't require large storage dams due to existing storage capacity issues. Instead, small dams for water harvesting are deemed necessary.

The ministry has already identified sites for more than 36 dams, with plans underway for their execution, including coordination with the Ministry of Planning. Some projects have advanced to the final stages of design, with one government-owned company tasked with implementation.

Field surveys and soil investigations are ongoing, with teams deployed across Iraq for this purpose. The government's significant interest in water harvesting dams is underscored by their vital role in groundwater replenishment, regional settlement stability, agricultural irrigation, and water resource management.

(Source: Basra Governorate)

