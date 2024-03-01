Iraqi Minister Meets Delegation From Egyptian Transformer Company

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A delegation from the Egyptian company Egytrafo , which specialises in manufacturing electrical transformers, met this week with Ziad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in Iraq, they discussed mutual cooperation between Iraq and Egypt, emphasizing the strong historical ties and the Ministry of Electricity's interest in tapping into the Egyptian market and activating partnerships to develop the electricity sector.

The Minister highlighted successful projects previously undertaken with Egyptian companies. He recalled a fruitful visit to Egypt alongside Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, where significant energy-related matters were discussed. Discussions with the Egyptian Minister of Energy focused on addressing informal settlements, load management, meter installation, increasing production capacities, and the desire to synchronize successful experiences and create a joint file based on cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Minister listened to a comprehensive presentation from the Egyptian company's team regarding its history, transformer products, specifications, and marketing strategies in multiple countries. He affirmed the Ministry's openness to collaboration, especially with impending projects aimed at serving citizens. He emphasized that product adoption would be based on compliance with standards, competitive pricing, prompt delivery, and successful required inspections, directing the Investment and Contracts Department to study the company's profile and commercial and technical proposals for approval and competition.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

