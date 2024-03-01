Texas Battles Against Worst Wildfire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- The US Texas A and M Forest Service (TFS) said the Smokehouse Creek Fire that broke out in Hutchinson County on Sunday, February 25, and extended to nearly 1,078,086 acres, has been contained by 15 percent yesterday.

The wildfire, the largest in Texas and second worst in the US history, has potentials to increase in activity again for the plains region this weekend due to strong winds and dry fuels, according to an update from the TFS on Friday.

At least two people have reportedly perished due to the fire.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties in response to widespread wildfire activity throughout the state.

Additional counties may be added if conditions warrant, according to a statement from his office.

Governor Abbott also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources to support local firefighters responding to multiple wildfires burning Texas. (end)

