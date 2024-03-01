GECF Ministers Agree Draft Algiers Declaration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 1 (KUNA) -- The preparatory ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) concluded late Friday after agreeing on the draft Algiers Declaration and referring it to the leaders' summit, due tomorrow, for final endorsement.

Speaking at the closing session, Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab said that the ministerial meeting had been "very fruitful" and "marked by dialogue and cooperation."

"This very fruitful meeting enabled us to discuss the importance of the gas industry for the coming period, the role of gas in supporting future energy sources as well as new and renewable energy sources, and the long-term role that this resource will play in supporting renewable energy sources and new technologies in the gas industry," said Arkab in a statement to the press.

He announced that the ministers have endorsed Senegal's membership bid, noting that it would be formalized as of next April.

He welcomed the Algerian hydrocarbons company Sonatrach wining of the GECF's prize in recognition of "its major achievements in the industry and the development of liquefied gas and fields through the use of advanced technologies."

During the meeting, the conferees discussed a wide array of issues, including the gradual transformation of a global economy based on clean sources to combat climate change as well as the natural gas role in achieving a smooth and fair energy transition in the long run.

The Forum is an intergovernmental organization representing the most important gas exporting countries in the world that constitute altogether 70 percent of global gas reserves.

It includes 12 permanent members - Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela - and seven observer members - Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Peru. (pickup previous)

