Seven Hostages Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza -- Hamas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 1 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement (Hamas) said that at least seven Israeli hostages were killed in Israeli air attacks and artillery bombardment on Gaza Strip in the recent weeks.

The figure, verified by Ezzeddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in a statement on Friday, has raised to 70 the fatalities among Israeli hostages since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza more than four months ago.

The statement accused the Israeli occupation forces of premeditatedly targeting their own citizens to wrap up the file of hostages once and for all.

The Israeli attacks left also a number of martyrs among the ranks of the Brigades, the statement admitted, recalling that Hamas had previously lost contact with some of its fighters guarding the hostages after the attacks.

The Palestinian death toll has topped 30,228, mainly women and children, besides 71,377 injuries, since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on October 7. (end)

