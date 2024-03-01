Heavy Snowfall Claims Nine Lives In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (KUNA) -- At least nine people were killed and two others were wounded due to the heavy snowfall and freezing weather hitting several provinces across Afghanistan over last three days.
Speaking to reporters, spokesperson of the Afghanistan Ministry of State for Disaster Management Jenan Saeq expected a rise in the number of victims of the weather conditions.
He pointed out that the snowfall and severe cold weather have also destroyed many buildings and killed a large number of livestock.
Media reports indicated Friday that the continued fall of snow has blocked several roads linking the country's provinces. (end)
rg
MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107924412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.