Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140180 ANTALYA -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait takes part in the thired Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.
3140204 ALGIERS -- The ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum agrees the draft Algiers Declaration.
3140224 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says the US military will airdrop humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip in the coming days.
3140173 BRUSSELS -- The EU Commission pledges more EUR 68 million (about USD 73.4 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians across the Middle East.
3140186 BRUSSELS -- The EU organizes 13 humanitarian flights to deliver vital assistance to Yemeni civilians in March.
3140212 ISLAMABAD -- At least nine people perish in the heavy snowfall and freezing weather in Afghanistan. (end)
gb
MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107924408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.