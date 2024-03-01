Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140180 ANTALYA -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait takes part in the thired Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

3140204 ALGIERS -- The ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum agrees the draft Algiers Declaration.

3140224 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says the US military will airdrop humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip in the coming days.

3140173 BRUSSELS -- The EU Commission pledges more EUR 68 million (about USD 73.4 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians across the Middle East.

3140186 BRUSSELS -- The EU organizes 13 humanitarian flights to deliver vital assistance to Yemeni civilians in March.

3140212 ISLAMABAD -- At least nine people perish in the heavy snowfall and freezing weather in Afghanistan. (end)

gb









MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107924408