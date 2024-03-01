(MENAFN- Baystreet) Benjamin Hill, CIBC, Natural Resources at 52-Week Highs on News

Atkins, Blackline at 52-Week Highs on News SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.60 Friday. AtkinsRéalis delivered strong Q4 results. Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders from PS&PM totaled $79.5 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $32.5 million , or $(0.19) per diluted share in Q4 2022Blackline Safety Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.53 Friday. Blackline announced it will release fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results before markets open on Thursday, March 14ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.81 Friday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Friday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.35 Friday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 Friday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.05 Friday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.52 Friday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.81 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

