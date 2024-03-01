(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Reaches for Sky

Stocks Surge in Toronto New Gold, Magna in SpotlightEquities in Canada were back to the halcyon days of a couple of years back, as resource stocks paved the way.The TSX Composite popped 188.74 points to close Friday at 21,552.35, for a gain on the week of 139 points, or 0.65%.The Canadian dollar gained 0.07 at 73.76 cents U.S.Gold topped the podium by Friday's close, with New Gold rocketing 15 cents, or 9%, to $1.81, while OceanaGold surged 19 cents in price, or 8.4%, to $2.44.In energy plays, Kelt Exploration flew 23 cents, or 3.9%, to $6.08, while Precision Drilling climbed $3.15, or3.9%, to $83.76.In other resource stocks, Osisko Mining grabbed 75 cents, or 3.8%, to $20.57, while Orla Mining picked 23 cents, or 5.2%, to $4.70.Discretionary stocks pulled things the other way, as Magna International dropped $1.44, or 2%, to $73.34, while Aritzia fell 60 cents, or 1.7%, to $35.29.In consumer staples, Saputo slid 42 cents, or 1.5%, to $27.19, while Jamieson Wellness fell 14 cents to $30.75.On the economic slate, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI registered Friday at 49.7 in February, compared to 48.3 in January.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange zoomed 11.49 points, or 2%, to 571.60, to march ahead 23 points, or 4.28% on the week.All but two of the 12 subgroups finished Friday in the plus column, with gold brighter by 2.8%, energy rumbling ahead 2%, materials stronger 1.8%.Consumer discretionary dipped 0.8%, while consumer staples fell off 0.2%. %.ON WALLSTREETThe NASDAQ Composite rose to an all-time high Friday, surpassing its 2021 record, as investors bet that megacap technology stocks werethe best way to play slowing inflation and a coming artificial intelligence boom.The Dow Jones Industrials hiked 95.09 points to end Friday at 39,091.48.The S&P 500 surged 40.82 points to 5,137.09.The NASDAQ spiked 183.02 points, or 1.1%, to 16,274.94.Chipmaking giant Nvidia, which has led the tech rally by surging 260% over the last 12 months, was up another 3.5% Friday.Meta also jumped more than 2% for the day.The tech-heavy index was the last of the major U.S. stock benchmarks to reach a record close this year - when it achieved the milestone Thursday. This move has been fueled by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, which has lifted mega-cap tech stocks – and the broader market – through 2023 and into this year. Slowing inflation, and the Federal Reserve's ensuing pivot toward rate cuts forecasted for later in 2024, have also contributed the NASDAQ's recovery from a difficult 2022.On a weekly basis, the NASDAQ is up 1.7%, while the S&P 500, which also popped to a record close on Thursday, is tracking for a roughly 1% advance. This puts the two indexes on pace for their seventh positive week over the last eight. The 30-stock Dow is the laggard, down 0.1%.Stocks gained even as troubled regional bank New York Community Bancorp declined 24% after the lender announced a leadership change and disclosed issues with its internal controls. The bank is already down more than 63% in 2024 with some investors concerned it is a sign of a wider real estate shakeout ahead.Troubled regional bank New York Community Bancorp declined 24% after the lender announced a leadership change and disclosed issues with its internal controls. The bank is already down more than 63% in 2024.Data released Thursday showed the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, rose 0.4% in January, in line with expectations.Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.18% from Thursday's 4.24%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices gained $1.51 to $79.77 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $38.80 to $2,093.50.

