U.S. Economic Data Triggers Dollar Slide, Fed Rate Cut Speculation Grows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, the US dollar dipped against the Brazilian real, mirroring its decline against other global currencies.



This trend followed the release of disappointing US industrial data, sparking discussions about a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June.



The spot dollar ended the day down by 0.35% at 4.9545 reais, marking a 0.78% fall over the week.



In Brazil's futures market, the leading dollar future contract dropped by 0.31% to 4.9685 reais by late afternoon.



The dollar showed volatility initially, lacking clear direction from domestic or global news. However, the situation shifted after noon with the release of key US economic indicators.







The key was the US Manufacturing PMI, dropping from 49.1 to 47.8 in February, marking 16 months of contraction. This outcome fell short of economists' expectations.



Additionally, US construction spending dropped by 0.2% in January, contrary to the predicted increase. The consumer confidence index also dipped below expectations in February.



These reports led to a decline in Treasury yields, increasing the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in June and contributing to the dollar's weakness across various currencies, including the real.



After reaching a peak of 4.9759 reais (+0.08%) in the morning, the spot dollar dropped to its lowest at 4.9465 reais (-0.51%) post-US data release.



Experts like Thiago Avallone from Manchester Investments pointed out that global data are closely watched for clues on the Fed's next moves.



He noted international influences outweighed domestic data, like Brazil's 2023 GDP, showing 2.9% growth despite a stagnant quarter.



At day's end, the dollar index, tracking USD against six currencies, fell 0.22% to 103.890.



This reflects the global market's sensitivity to US economic performance and its impact on financial and domestic conditions.

MENAFN01032024007421016031ID1107924376