Brazil’S Oil Production Sees Second Monthly Decline In January

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January, Brazil's oil production fell 1.8% to 3.519 million bpd, marking its second consecutive monthly decline.



Yet, this figure represents a 7.5% increase from the previous year, thanks to progress in the pre-salt regions.



Petrobras, the national oil company, produced about 2.25 million bpd in January, showing a 7.37% rise from the same month in 2023.



Shell, the next leading producer, saw its output drop by 4.23% to around 361,420 bpd. TotalEnergies, in third place, increased its production to 143,634 bpd, up by 4.48%.



Natural gas production also grew to 153.93 million cubic meters daily, a 7.6% annual increase but a slight drop from December.







Together, oil and gas production reached 4.487 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).



Pre-salt layers, vital to Brazil's oil sector, accounted for 75.5% of January's 3.389 million boe/d production.



This was a slight decrease from December but a 7% increase from January 2023.



However, the pre-salt yielded 2.670 million bpd of oil and 114.32 million cubic meters of natural gas from 148 wells.



Tupi field in Santos Basin's pre-salt layer led, producing 751 barrels of oil and 37 cubic meters of gas daily.



This ongoing trend highlights Brazil 's dynamic energy landscape, with the pre-salt region playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's oil and gas production capabilities.

