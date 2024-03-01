Coffee Markets Show Mixed Results: Arabica Down, Robusta Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last week, Arabica coffee futures closed lower on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US), while Robusta coffee on the London Stock Exchange saw gains.



Arabica contracts for May/24 dropped by 105 points to 183.30 cents/lb, and July/24 decreased by 130 points to 181.40 cents/lb.



September/24 fell by 140 points to 181.10 cents/lb, and December/24 went down by 135 points to 180.95 cents/lb.



This decline followed reports from Honduras showing a 26% increase in coffee exports in February, applying pressure on Arabica prices.



Robusta coffee: May/24 rose $48 to $3143, July/24 up $31 to $3057, September/24 climbed $16 to $2980; November/24 dropped $7 to $2897.







The robusta market is supported by Vietnam's 20% year-on-year decrease in February coffee exports, totaling 160,000 tons.



Analysts warn producers to stay vigilant as prices may face downward pressure with Brazil's upcoming harvest season.



Additionally, in Brazil's physical market, coffee prices ended the week lower.



Hard bean type 6 coffee decreased: Guaxupé/MG by 0.99%, Poços de Caldas/MG by 0.97%, Araguari/MG by 0.495, Campos Gerais/MG by 1.44%.



Peeled cherry coffee declined: Guaxupé/MG by 0.94%, Poços de Caldas/MG by 0.93%, and Campos Gerais/MG by 1.36%.



The fluctuating coffee market reflects varied global production and export dynamics, affecting both Arabica and Robusta coffee prices differently.

