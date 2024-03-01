Mubadala Could Challenge Brazil’S B3 Exchange

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil may soon see the launch of a new stock exchange, spearheaded by Mubadala Capital from Saudi Arabia, as reported by Lauro Jardim of Globo.



Planned to be based in Rio de Janeiro and led by Claudio Pracownik, a former executive at Ágora and Genial Investimentos, the initiative aims for a mid-2025 start.



This announcement has already affected B3 (B3SA3), Brazil's sole stock exchange, with a 2.88% decrease in its shares to R$12.47.



The move by Mubadala into the Brazilian market is not entirely new.



Last year, it took a major stake in Americas Trading Group (ATG), which operates an electronic trading platform in Brazil.







This acquisition sparked speculation about a potential new rival for B3.



B3 has monopolized Brazil's stock exchange market since 2017. While there have been attempts to introduce competition, none have succeeded.



However, the financial landscape is changing. The recent bear market quieted talks of new entrants.



Now, with interest rates dropping, the conversation has resumed, highlighted by actions like those of SL Tools, which aim to enter the market.



Mubadala stands out among these potential competitors. Analysts believe it has the resources and capability to make a significant impact, presenting even greater challenges for B3.



This development matters because it signals a possible end to B3's monopoly in Brazil.



A new player could introduce more competition, potentially benefiting investors with more options and possibly better services.



The entry of Mubadala could reshape Brazil's financial markets, making this a key development to watch.

MENAFN01032024007421016031ID1107924370