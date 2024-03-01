Canada Visa For Greek, New Zealand, Irish, Thai, Trinidad And Tobago Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Los Angeles, California, 1st March 2024, Greek citizens who wish to enter Canada legally must obtain a visa or a visa waiver. Greek citizens must obtain a Canada eTA visa for general tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. However, if you only intend to enter and stay in Canada, you can apply for a Canadian ETA. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) online visa waiver program, which was created specifically for Greek citizens. This authorization is easily obtained by completing a simple application. It is important to note that a valid Greece Visa Waiver allows for multiple entries and a stay in Canada of up to six months per airport entry. Additionally, once your Canadian eTA is approved, it becomes electronically linked to the Greek passport used during the application process. The Canadian Tourist Travel Authorization (Canadian eTA) is valid for five years or until the expiration of the associated passport (whichever comes first). The Canadian eTA for Greek citizens can be applied for online to obtain an approved travel authorization electronically linked to the traveler's passport, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate to submit a visa application.







CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREECE CITIZENS



A valid passport – All Greek citizens must have a valid bio-metric passport issued by the Greek government with at least 6 months' validity, in order to get a Canadian eTA visa.

Personal information – While filling out the application, all travelers will need to provide information about themselves such as their personal information (address, contact information), their occupation and employment, information about their passport, and their travel details.

A valid email address to receive the eTA in their Inbox. A valid form of payment – You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA application fees.

