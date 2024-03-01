Cambodia Visa For German, Italian, Greek, Irish, Indian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 1st March 2024, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation established the Cambodian e-Visa in 2006. This is an official document that is electronically linked to your passport and allows you to enter and travel in Cambodia. It is an online visa that enables foreign visitors, including Germans, to enter the country temporarily. Cambodia eVisas are valid for tourism, leisure, and short-term business visits. Germans are only allowed to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days, and they can enter the country from the date their visa is issued for the next 90 days. After 90 days, German visitors are no longer permitted to enter the country. German passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa in 20 to 30 minutes from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely simple, quick, and effective.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

