Cambodia Visa For Polish, Spanish, Romania, Russian, Qatar Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR POLISH CITIZENS

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 1st March 2024, Since 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued e-Visas. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization for citizens of over 200 countries, including Poland. Polish passport holders must have a valid e-Visa to visit Cambodia for tourism or business. With an electronic visa, Polish tourists can stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. To apply for a Cambodia visa online from Poland, Polish citizens will be required to fill out a simple Cambodia visa application on the internet with basic personal and passport information in order to receive an approved e-Visa via email.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR QATARI CITIZENS

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

CAMBODIA VISA FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SPANISH CITIZENS

