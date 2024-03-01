Indian Visa From Thailand, Belgium, Austria, Brazil

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa from Thailand

Since 2014, the Indian government has made an Indian visa application form available to Thai citizens online. Thai citizens may apply for a visa to India for business, tourism, or medical purposes. The Indian government is now issuing e-Visas to Thai citizens who, like those from many other countries, are eligible for an e-Travel Authorization to enter India. This e-Visa is available to residents of approximately 169 countries. The Indian e-Visa is thus defined as an online authorization granted to other foreign residents to legally enter India for a variety of reasons. The Indian Tourist Visa allows Thai citizens to visit India for leisure, tourism, yoga retreats, and to see friends and family. This category of eVisa holders can stay in India for 90 days unless one is from USA, USA or Canada as they can stay for 180 days. The E-business Visa can be applied for by Thai citizens who are traveling to India solely on business purpose. This visa is a double-entry visa allowing a stay of up to 180 days. Medical visa for Thai citizens can enter India three times. The India Medical Visa is like a short-term e-Visa for those seeking medical care in India. The length of stay for Electronic Medical Visa holders is 60 days. All Thai citizens traveling to India are required to apply for the India e-Visa online by completing the online application form with the required passport and biographical information to get started.







India Visa Requirements for Thailand



A Valid passport with at least 6 months validity remaining.

An email address for communication and receiving the eVisa in their Inbox. A payment card such as a debit or a credit card for payment online.

Indian Visa from Brazil

Many people want to visit India, and Brazilians can obtain an Indian e-Visa online. Since November 2014, the Indian government has taken steps to make it easier for tourists, business leaders, and others seeking short-term medical care to visit the country. The India e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows Brazilian citizens to travel to India. Citizens of 169 countries, including Brazil, can now apply for electronic visas to India. This eliminates the need for travelers to visit embassies or complete a slew of paperwork in order to obtain a visa. The Electronic Tourist Visa is valid for one year from the date of entry. If Brazilians apply for an electronic tourist visa, their stay in the country is limited to 90 days. Electronic Business Visa: This type of electronic visa allows Brazilians to travel to India for business or business. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of ETA approval and enter India as many times as you wish, but you cannot stay longer than 180 days at a time on any one visit. Electronic Medical Visa and Physician's Assistant: Brazilians who need medical treatment or accompanying patients who are being treated in India can apply online for Electronic Medical Visa and Physician's Assistant. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from the date of arrival and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. Brazilians traveling to India from Brazil must apply for the Indian e-Visa at least four calendar days before the expected date of arrival and can apply up to 120 days in advance. The entire process can take up to fifteen minutes, including uploading the correct documents and paying the eVisa application fees.

India Visa Requirements for Brazil



A passport with at least six months' validity at the time of making their application.

A return or onward journey ticket plus sufficient funds to sustain themselves through the duration of the journey are required.

A recent front-facing photograph with a white background.

Scan of the passport page containing personal details like name, nationality, date of birth, date of expiry, and other vital personal details Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa from Belgium

Citizens from 169 countries can now apply for an Indian e-Visa to visit India. Since 2014, the Government of India has made the Indian Visa application form available online to Belgian citizens. Despite the fact that Belgium is not on India's exemption list, its citizens can still obtain an e-Visa. As a result, every year, a large number of religious people from all over the world visit India, primarily for tourism and business. Belgian citizens can apply for one of several types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the nature of their planned trip to India. For tourism purposes, the Government of India offers the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which allows travelers to visit the country for yoga retreats, sightseeing tours and family visits. Tourist e-Visa – Used when traveling to India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

Business cards copy and invitation letter: this requirement applies to people who want to go to India for business purposes and apply for an India business e-Visa. Letter from the hospital in India: this is valid for people who apply for a medical e-Visa.

Indian Visa from Austria

The Indian government requires all international visitors to apply for visas before entering the country. In 2014, the Indian government implemented an Electronic Travel Authorization system, which allows people from 169 countries to apply for and receive an Indian e-Visa. Austrian nationals can apply for one of several types of India e-Visas, depending on the reason for their visit. Since 2014, the Government of India has made an online application form for Indian visas available to Austrian citizens. Austrian travelers can obtain an India Tourist eVisa to participate in tourism-related activities, spiritual retreats, or to visit friends and family in India. Electronic tourist visa allows you to stay for 30 days from your point of entry. With this type of e-Visa you only have one entry period and cannot be extended. If the purpose of the visit is to engage in business activities, an Indian Business eVisa is more appropriate. e-Business Visa – Allows you to stay for one year, which gives you permission to enter India multiple times, but you cannot stay longer than 180 consecutive days for each visit. In addition, travelers can also apply for an Indian e-Medical Visa if the purpose of the visit is to engage in medical tourism during their visit to the country. e-Medical Visa: Used for medical treatment in Indian Territory. This type of eVisa allows you to enter and exit India three times within 60 days. Travelers should apply for an Indian e-Visa online or through a local Indian Embassy or Consulate.

Required Documents for the Indian eVisa for Austrian Citizens



Having a passport with a validity of at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A complete passport scan of the information page

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox. Business cards copy and invitation letter – this requirement applies to people who want to go to India on business and apply for an India business eVisa.

INDIA VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Visitors from 169 countries can apply for an Indian visa online. An Indian tourist visa is required to enter the country. Travelers from qualifying countries can get an e-Visa for tourism, short-term medical care, business trips, and visits to friends and family. It is recommended that all applicants for a regular Indian visa use the online application process. The online application process is available for all countries. To apply, visit the Indian Visa Services Online Indian Visa Application Process website for instructions on filling out the form and scheduling an appointment.

There are three steps for the Regular Visa Application Form Process:

The first step is to apply online and get a regular visa application form by mail.

The second step is to submit your application form and documents at the Indian Mission or Visa Application Centre.

The third step is to collect your Passport/visa from the Indian Mission, Visa Application Centre, or by post.

Here's the required documents:



Applicant photo – A recent photo of yourself, taken against a white background.

Passport personal details scan or travel document showing your photograph and passport details.

Copy of the last page of your passport (if applicable).

A Valid email address so we can communicate with you. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the fees.