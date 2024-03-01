Indian Visa From New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, Anguilla Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FROM NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand citizens are among the 170 nationalities that can apply for an Indian visa online. Using the streamlined e-Visa for New Zealand and India, travelers can obtain an electronic travel authorization for India from the comfort of their own homes. New Zealanders have been able to apply for Indian visas online since 2014. However, the application for an e-Visa from New Zealand to India is currently only available online. There are several types of Indian eVisas available to qualified travelers, including the eTourist Visa, eBusiness Visa, eMedical Visa, and eMedical-attendant Visa. New Zealand can obtain a multiple-entry visa allowing up to 90 days of tourism on each entry and is valid for 365 days from the date of approval. You can also get a double-entry tourist visa, which will allow you a total stay of up to 30 days. Business e-Visa – This is used when you wish to travel to India for business or related reasons but NOT for work purpose. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for up to 365 days and enter and exit multiple times, each stay lasting no more than 180 days. E-Medical Visa: If you need medical treatment within India, this type is best for you as the length of stay is up to 60 days and triple entry in advance. All the different types of e-Visas for New Zealand and India are multiple-entry travel authorizations, with the exception of the online medical visa which is triple entry visa. This online entry visa to India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines at the border to apply for an Indian visa on arrival.







Documents Required for New Zealand Citizens



New Zealand passport with a minimum validity of 6 months from the expected date of arrival in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital image of the passport information page (also known as the biographical page)

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A recent photograph of the applicant, passport-style You can use a Valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa Application From Chile

Visitors to India must present a visa and a passport as proof of identity. Since 2014, the Indian government has provided an online application form for Chileans seeking Indian visas. Chileans can now apply for a travel permit to India much more quickly and easily than before. In 2015, the Indian government changed its visa process, expanding online travel permission to 169 countries, including Chile, and making it easier for its citizens to apply for an electronic visa. Chileans can apply for three types of e-Visas for India: e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, and e-Medical Visa. The Tourist eVisa is for tourists who want to visit India for vacations, reunions with friends and family, sightseeing, and retreats for up to 90 days. The E-Business Visa is designed for those who are visiting India for business reasons. It is intended for those attending meetings, starting business ventures, hiring staff or lecturing and provides a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for travelers seeking medical treatment in India. It grants the holder up to 60 days stay in the country and allows him/her a total of three stays. Before completing the visa form, applicants should ensure that they have verified the Indian visa requirements required for Chilean citizens. Chilean citizens can apply for Indian Tourist Visa online, eliminating the need to make an appointment with the Indian Embassy. The application, visa fee and document submission can be completed and submitted online, which makes the application process much faster and more convenient.

HOW MANY TYPES OF INDIAN EVISAS ARE THERE?



Tourist eVisa.

Business eVisa. Medical eVisa.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF CHILE



A valid passport and a complete scan of the information page.

A digital passport photo's.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for your eVisa fees.

Indian Visa Application From Colombia

Since 2014, the Indian government has allowed Colombian citizens to apply for visas online. The eVisa for India is now available in 169 countries around the world, and it has helped boost India's tourism industry in recent years. Colombians can now travel to India for leisure, business, or medical reasons, and the entire process is done online. There are currently three types of India e-Visas available, each with a unique validity period and entry requirements. One of these is the India Tourist e-Visa, which allows you to visit friends and family as well as attend yoga retreats. This e-Visa is valid for one year and allows two entries into India with a maximum stay of 90 days. The Business e-Visa to Work in India: Valid for Business Meeting, Sales or Exchange, Tour Guide, Recruitment or Conference among others. The Business e-Visa allows double entry for a maximum of 180 days and is valid for one year. The Medical eVisa for India allows travelers to receive short-term medical treatment in India for a maximum of 60 days and three entries. The application form can be completed online from anywhere in the world in just 10 minutes.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa from Colombia



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card for the online payment of the visa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport A recent passport-style color photo

INDIAN VISA FOR ANGUILLA CITIZENS

Since 2014, Anguilla citizens with passports have been able to apply for an Indian visa online. This simple procedure eliminates the need for any paper-based procedures for Anguilla residents. The Government of India has officially recognized this online Indian Visa Application Process as part of the eVisa India program, making it available on their official website. With the new Indian e-Visa system, Anguilla residents and citizens can now enter and travel within India for a variety of purposes, including tourism, the travel industry, clinical visits, conferences, yoga, seminars, workshops, partnerships and exchanges, humanitarian initiatives, and other commercial ventures. Indian electronic visas (e-Visas) are categorized into four types, with the e-Tourist Visa being valid for 30 days in India and not eligible for extension or modification. It enables Anguillan visitors to enter the country twice. 1 year and 5 years e-Tourist Visa: These visas are issued to Angullian nationals who intend to visit this amazing tourist destination on a regular basis. Anguillian citizens are allowed numerous entries into the country for stays of up to one year and five years, respectively. It should be noted that a continuous stay on each trip cannot exceed 90 days. With the required documents, you can apply for an Indian e-Visa by filling out the online form.

INDIA E-VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ANGUILLA CITIZENS



A passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry with at least two blank pages.

A credit or debit card to pay for the visa processing fee. A valid email address to receive the eVisa document in their Inbox.