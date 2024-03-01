Indian Visa For Danish, Belize, Armenia, Bahamas, Aruba Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Danish Citizens

India is an excellent travel destination because it offers so many different landscapes and flavors to discover. All foreign visitors, however, must obtain an Indian visa unless they have a diplomatic passport or other travel documents that exempt them from doing so. To make the visa application process easier, the Indian government implemented an electronic travel permission system in 2014, which is now accessible to citizens of 169 countries worldwide. The Indian e-Visa is a government-issued document that enables qualified individuals to enter India. Danish visitors can apply for one of three types of Indian e-Visas, each tailored to the traveler's specific requirements. If you are traveling for tourism, business, or medical reasons, you can apply at any time. For tourists who want to see family or see the sights, the Tourist eVisa allows up to 30 days in the country and grants a single entry. For business travelers, the e-Business Visa offers stays of up to 180 days in India and allows multiple entries. And for anyone seeking medical treatment in India, the e-Medical Visa offers stays of 60 days up to 3 times for Danish citizens. This new system allows citizens of these countries to obtain an Indian e-Visa online without having to go to a local Indian Embassy or Consulate.







Required Documents for Danish Citizens



Passport – You will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. To make sure of it, look at the expiration date.

Digital photo – it is recommended that the photo is recent. Face gestures are not allowed, and the background must be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page Payment – You can use multiple methods of payment. Aside from using a credit or a debit card, PayPal is accepted too since it quite popular now.

