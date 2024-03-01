Indian Visa For Vietnam, Senegal, Thai, Uganda, South Korean Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for Vietnam Citizens

India is a popular tourist destination. The Indian government has simplified the visa application process to help foreigners and expedite their applications. Since 2014, nationals from over 169 countries, including Vietnam, have been able to apply online for an Indian e-Visa. Vietnamese citizens can now apply for visas to India online, using an electronic version of the same documents. Vietnamese citizens can visit India for up to 90 days using the Indian Tourist e-Visa. It is a one-time visa that allows you to travel, see friends and family, and attend yoga classes. Vietnamese nationals must enter India within one year of receiving their visas. The eVisa application process is very simple and straightforward. The application can now be submitted online, making it easier for Vietnamese passport holders as they do not have to wait in long lines or book an appointment at the Indian Embassy or Consulate.







TYPES OF INDIAN E-VISA FOR VIETNAMESE



Tourist eVisa.

Business eVisa. Medical eVisa.

Requirements for Indian Electronic Visa



A Vietnamese passport with a validity of 6months when applying for the eVisa

A digital photo of yourself. Make sure to take it on a white background without any gestures.

A complete passport scan of your information.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for South Korean Citizens

Korean citizens can obtain Indian visas online or at the airport upon arrival. Since 2014, the Indian government has offered an online application form for Indian visas to South Korean citizens. Tourist eVisa for Republic of Korea citizens planning a trip to India for tourism purposes. You can stay in India for up to 30 days with a tourist e-visa. This visa is valid for one month after being issued and allows two entries. Korean visitors to India for business must apply for an India Business Visa. The Indian E-Business Visa is valid for 365 days from its date of issuance. They are also permitted to enter and exit India many times, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Similarly, a medical visit for surgery or any other type of medical procedure requires a Medical Visa to India for Korean citizens. Indian Medical Electronic Visa – This type is valid for 120 days from the date of issue with triple entry. Koreans using this visa can stay in the country for up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India tourist visa applications for Korean citizens must be submitted at least four days prior to the departure date.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH KOREAN



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the eVisa fees. Proof of sufficient funds for the intended length of stay, as well as the journey home or onward to other destinations

INDIAN VISA FOR THAI CITIZENS

Thai nationals can apply for Indian visas online since 2014. Thai citizens can obtain an Indian visa for tourism, business, or healthcare. Thai citizens, like those from many other countries, are eligible for an e-Travel Authorization to enter India, and the Indian government has issued an e-Visa. Citizens from approximately 169 countries can apply for this e-Visa. As a result, the Indian e-Visa can be defined as an electronic permit that allows other foreign nationals to enter India legally for a variety of reasons. Thai citizens can use their Indian Tourist Visa to travel to India for leisure, tourism, yoga retreats, and to see friends and family. This category of eVisa holders can stay in India for 90 days unless one is from USA, USA or Canada as they can stay for 180 days. The E-business Visa can be applied for by Thai citizens who are traveling to India solely on business purpose. This visa is a double-entry visa allowing a stay of up to 180 days. Medical visa for Thai citizens can enter India three times. The India Medical Visa is like a short-term e-Visa for those seeking medical care in India. The length of stay for Electronic Medical Visa holders is 60 days. All Thai citizens traveling to India are required to apply for the India e-Visa online by completing the online application form with the required passport and biographical information to get started.

India Visa Requirements for Thailand



A Valid passport with at least 6 months validity remaining.

An email address for communication and receiving the eVisa in their Inbox. A payment card such as a debit or a credit card for payment online.

Indian Visa for Uganda Citizens

Ugandans can now obtain a visa for India faster than ever before. You used to have to travel to the Indian Embassy to have your travel documents processed, but now you can do so from the comfort of your own home. You only need a computer or smartphone with an internet connection. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. Ugandan citizens can visit India for tourism, business, conferences, or medical visits (as both a patient and a medical attendant) under the electronic India Visa or e-Visa India requirements. Indian e-Tourist Visa: This type of visa allows you to visit India for the purpose of tourism. With this form of e-visa, you can stay in India for up to 30 days from the day of your arrival. This type cannot be changed or extended in any way. Most forms are difficult; however, the Indian e-Visa for Ugandan citizens is straightforward. The application process for an India e-Visa is straightforward and quick. Your application will take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

Required Documents for Ugandan Citizens



A valid passport with a six-month or more validity.

A digital picture

An active email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid payment method such as a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Indian Visa for Senegal Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government implemented an electronic visa application process to make it easier for more than 170 countries, including Senegal, to obtain visas to India. The e-Visa for India was designed to streamline the visa application process and attract more international visitors. Residents of Senegal can apply for an eVisa to India to visit friends and relatives, conduct business, or receive short-term medical treatment or care. Apply for a tourist visa to enter India online. You can enter India twice with this type of e-visa and stay for up to 30 days from the date you arrive. You can also choose one of the other two options, which have a longer validity duration. One-year e-Tourist visa: A one-year e-Tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It allows for numerous entries into the nation as well as a continuous stay of up to 90 days for each journey. The 5-year e-Tourist visa: The 5-year e-Tourist visa is valid for five years from the date of issuance. Each visit cannot last more than 90 days. You may enter the nation as many times as you wish throughout the visa's validity period. Eligible Senegalese people can apply online in a few minutes for a straightforward Indian eVisa.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SENEGALESE CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.