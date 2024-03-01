Indian Visa From Portugal, Spain, Korea, South Africa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa from Portugal

India has long been a sought-after destination for international tourists, thanks to its rich tapestry of cultures and religions. Whether you seek spiritual enlightenment at sacred sites, bask in the sun on pristine beaches, or explore unique natural reserves, India has something for everyone. Portugal is among the 169 countries whose citizens can easily obtain an India e-Visa, streamlining the process of planning your journey. Since 2014, Portuguese residents have had access to an electronic application for an Indian visa. There are three distinct types of e-Visas available for Portuguese travelers heading to India: the Online Travel Authorization for Tourists, the Business e-Visa, and the Travel Authorization for Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance. The Tourist e-Visa is ideal for those looking to embark on a casual trip to India for sightseeing, pilgrimage, or relaxation. This type of visa allows you to stay in India for 90 days from the date of arrival. The Tourist eVisa is a single-entry visa and cannot be exchanged or converted. Portuguese travelers must arrive in India within one year of their visa approval. India eBusiness Visa is designed for travelers who wish to visit India for business reasons. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

RECOMMENDED VACCINES FOR INDIA TRAVEL FOR TOURISTS

When you start planning your vacation to India and make a to-do list, put“call doctor for vaccine appointment” at the top. Then don't put it off anymore. According to the CDC, you should start your vaccinations at least four to six weeks before your departure date. This gives vaccines more time to become effective. Here's a list of immunizations you might need before traveling to India. Remember that the specific immunizations you need will be determined by a number of criteria that you and your doctor should discuss together. Other precautions, including as applying insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and practising basic hygiene, are necessary in addition to getting vaccinated to reduce the chance of catching tropical diseases.

Vaccines for India

Hepatitis A

This disease can be transmitted through food and water. The risk for Hepatitis A in India is high. So, immunization is highly recommended.

Hepatitis B

There is an intermediate risk for hepatitis B in India. Hepatitis B is a viral infection that can be transmitted by contact with blood and other bodily fluids.

Typhoid Fever

Typhoid is a type of fever. Typhoid fever is a potentially fatal infection. Bacteria are to blame. Typhoid fever can be contracted by consuming contaminated food or water. It is advised that everyone traveling to southern Asia, especially India, be immunized against it. This is especially true if you want to explore rural areas or stay in small towns.

Japanese encephalitis.

India is a high-risk area for this viral disease. It is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. The disease is potentially fatal. People who will be staying in rural farming areas are at the highest risk. Travelers to India are advised to get the vaccine before going.

Rabies

Getting the rabies vaccine is especially important if you will be spending time outdoors, particularly in rural areas. Young children are especially vulnerable to animal bites and infection with rabies.

Yellow fever

Yellow fever is transmitted by mosquito bite. It's not a major concern for people traveling in India. You may not need to get the vaccine before you go. But it's important to know that when you get to India you may be asked to show proof of yellow fever vaccination if you visited a country with risk of yellow fever before your arrival in India. Without that proof, you may be quarantined for up to six days when you first arrive. Yellow fever is mostly found in tropical and subtropical countries in Central America, South America, and Africa.

Indian Visa from South Africa

India's tourism industry is rapidly expanding, and the government is looking for ways to promote it. In response, the Indian government introduced the Indian e-Visa to encourage tourists from all over the world to visit the country. South African citizens have been able to apply for Indian visas electronically since 2014. Visitors from South Africa can visit India with an Indian e-Visa. Citizens of 169 countries can now apply for and receive an Indian e-Visa. The type of e-Visa you require is determined by the reason for your visit. Visitors wishing to enter the country for tourism must obtain an India Tourist eVisa. Tourist e-Visa – Stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This type has only one entry and cannot be expanded. If you are visiting India for business, you will require an India Business eVisa. e-Business Visa: Stay in India for 365 days with multiple entries. However, this type of visa does not allow you to stay longer than 180 days at a time. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. e-Medical Visa: Stay in India for 60 days from the date of entry into India with triple entry. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF VISAS I CAN GET?



Tourist eVisa.

Business eVisa. Medical eVisa.

Required Documents for South Africans Citizens



All travelers must have a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of their arrival in India.

A valid payment method (such as your debit/credit card) to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital photo of yourself (it must be taken recently, you cannot make any gestures, and it must have a white background). A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa from Korea

Korean citizens can obtain Indian visas either electronically or at the airport upon arrival. Tourist eVisa for Republic of Korea residents travelling to India for tourism purposes. Since 2014, the Indian government has made the Indian visa application form available online to Korean citizens. Korea is one of 169 countries whose citizens are eligible for an India e-Visa, which facilitates travel planning. India Tourist e-Visa: You can stay in India for up to 30 days after arrival. This visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance and allows two entries. If the visit is for business purposes, Korean citizens must obtain an India Business Visa. Indian E-Business Visa – This visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. They are also allowed to enter and leave India many times, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Similarly, a medical visit for surgery or any other type of medical procedure requires a Medical Visa to India for Korean citizens. Indian Medical Electronic Visa – This type is valid for 120 days from the date of issue with triple entry. Koreans using this visa can stay in the country for up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India tourist visa applications for Korean citizens must be submitted at least four days prior to the departure date.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF KOREA



A current passport, valid for at least six months.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the eVisa fees. Proof of sufficient funds for the intended length of stay, as well as the journey home or onward to other destinations

Indian Visa from Spain

The Indian Visa for Spanish Citizens has been available as an online application form by the Government of India since 2014. Spanish citizens are among 169 countries eligible for an India e-Visa, which simplifies travel planning. According to the Indian Embassy, the Indian Tourist Visa is valid for 90 days after arrival for Spanish citizens. The India e-Tourist Visa, available only to Spanish citizens, allows eligible tourists to travel freely for one year. These stays may not last more than 90 days. The eBusiness Visa, which allows travelers to enter the country multiple entries for a total stay of 180 days, and the eMedical Visa, which allows Spaniards to enter India for medical procedures within a 60-day stay with triple entries. However, with the launch of the e-Visa for India, applying for an India Visa for Spanish citizens has become faster and easier than ever. Spanish Citizens can apply for Indian Visa online by simply filling out the application form.

What Documents Do Spanish Citizens Need to get an Indian Visa?



A valid Spanish passport with a validity of at least 6 months.

Complete scanned pages of your passport that contain personal information.

You can use a Debit or credit card for paying the visa fees.

An email address that is checked regularly so that you can receive it by mail. Complete Documents with all your travel plan within India. The departure date from Indian territory should also be mentioned.