Stocks in Play

3/1/2024 - 12:22 PM EST - Solaris Resources Inc. : Announced a trilateral cooperation agreement with the Interprovincial Federation of Shuar Centers and the Alliance for Entrepreneurship and Innovation of Ecuador, with the signing ceremony to take place over PDAC. The agreement aims to promote the economic and social development of Shuar communities represented by FICSH, including the communities of Warints and Yawi which host the Warintza Project on their lands, with programs in health, education, skills training, entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable mineral resource development. Solaris Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.14 at $3.83.









