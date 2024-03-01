(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Splash Flat on New Hire
Brown-Forman Slips on Launching Italian Business
Yum Notes Chinese Eating out Less Frequently
Today's Must-Read Stock News
On the Move: ZScaler, SoundHound, Elastic, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 1, 2024
Lightwave Logic Sinks on Q4 Figures
Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) shares moved backwards Friday, as the technology platform company provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
As of December 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $31.4 million, enabling the company to finance operations through July 2025.
The company also received the 2023 Industry Award for Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) - a premier industry exhibition.
Lightwave was also invited to speak at leading industry and investor conferences internationally.
Said CEO Michael Lebby, "The fourth quarter of 2023 was highlighted by ongoing interest in licensing our technologies, driven by our first commercial material supply license agreement announced in May.”
Lightwave Logic, develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets.
LWLG shares gave up 10 cents, or 2.4%, to $4.11.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN01032024000212011056ID1107924080
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.