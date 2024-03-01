(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Splash Flat on New Hire
Lightwave Logic Sinks on Q4 Figures
Yum Notes Chinese Eating out Less Frequently
Today's Must-Read Stock News
On the Move: ZScaler, SoundHound, Elastic, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Baystreet Staf - Friday, March 1, 2024
Brown-Forman Slips on Launching Italian Business
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) shares opened Friday in the red, as one of the largest American-owned spirits companies announced its plan to distribute its own brands in Italy, effective May 1, 2025.
“We believe setting up our own distribution organization will enable the growth of our brands across all channels in Italy,” said Agnieszka Przybylek, General Manager, Brown-Forman Italy.
“Italy is an important market for driving the growth of our Jack Daniel's Family of Brands globally and, in particular, for our latest portfolio additions, Gin Mare and Diplomático Rum. We believe that the creation of our own distribution business in this market will offer increased consumer focus and prioritization of our brands, empowered by a talented team,” said Yiannis Pafilis, EVP, President of Europe, Brown-Forman.
According to IWSR, Italy is among the top five spirits markets in the European Union (excluding the UK) and the leading market for Gin Mare globally. In Italy, Brown-Forman is the #1 company in the premium+ spirits industry, with Jack Daniel's being the #1 whiskey in the market, and Gin Mare the #2 in the super premium+ gin category, the fastest growing category over the past five years.
Brown-Forman has Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, under its umbrella.
BFA shares fell 26 cents, to $59.68 Friday.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN01032024000212011056ID1107924079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.