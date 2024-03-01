Fresco Of Phrixus And Helle Discovered At Pompeii

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists have uncovered another breathtaking treasure at
the site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, a fresco of the
Greek mythological figures Phrixus and Helle at a domus near to the
House of Leda and the Swan, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
"History has repeated itself," said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the
director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, as he gave an update
on excavation and restoration work.
"It is a beautiful fresco in an excellent state of
conservation.
"The myth of Phrixus and Helle is widespread at Pompeii but it
is topical too.
"They are two refugees at sea, a brother and sister, forced to
flee because their stepmother wants rid of them and she does so
with deception and corruption.
"She (Helle) fell into the water and drowned.
In the fresco her face is covered by waves, she is about to
drown and is reaching out with her hand to her brother.
"It's a beautiful work for its colours, liveliness and
execution.
"We hope to make these two or three houses accessible (to the
public) soon".
