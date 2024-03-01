YARAT Announces New Exhibition Project Doesn't Make Sense?!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to announce a new
exhibition project by YARAT residents titled "Doesn't make
Sense?!".
The exhibition displays art works by talented artists Fidan
Nazim qizi and Aghamali Aliyev. The curator of the project is Aynur
Abutalibova, Azernews report.
In the society in which we grow up under the influence of social
constructions, our way of life is determined by the idioms that
have been reinforced and perpetuated to this day and by people who
are not "us", rather ourselves. When we grow up, we resign from
everything we want to be, shape our real "I" according to the
masculine and feminine moulds ordered by society, and become a
statistical sample of society. Perhaps, if we go beyond this
system, we will reach the calmness necessary to find our "real and
ideal self" without taking into account the absurdities around us
through small objects. For this, how can we get rid of these
absurdities, can we be, should we be? This exhibition doesn't tell
us any solutions, but instead, while showing the imagined chaos in
society, it actually questions the quiet routines around us, the
burdens passed down to us. Perhaps, choosing to adapt to society
without thinking about any of these, we have forgotten who we are.
Should we drown in this rainy desolation and become lonely, or
should we see and feel the freedom that is flying around us?
Both artists look at this subject through their own eyes and
choose to describe reality in their works in a sarcastic and poetic
form. Remember, the choice is ultimately yours.
Aynur Abutalibova (b. 1996, Azerbaijan)
graduated from the Geography Faculty of Baku State University in
2017. She completed her studies at the YARAT School of Modern Art
in 2022 and received a residency grant. Presently, she serves as an
independent curator of contemporary art and is a member of the
Salaam Cinema Baku Art Space team. Her curatorial practice is
centred on making art inclusive and socially accessible to all. She
curates various exhibitions addressing societal issues, focusing on
the development of modern art to shape new perspectives within
society. She has curated several group exhibitions, including
“Traces from Past Generations” (ARTIM Project Space, Baku, 2023);
“Am I holy or sinful” (“Gender Hub”, Museum of Azerbaijan Painting
of the XX-XXI centuries, Baku, 2023), among others. Additionally,
she has collaborated on art projects with international
organizations, as well as local and foreign artists, such as the
“CEC Artslink Art Prospect Fellows” Curatorial Education program
(USA, 2023) and Goethe Institut - EU4Dialogue's Cultural Management
Academy (Bucharest, Romania, 2021), alongside Jessica Segall, Daria
Pugacheva, Katya Taylor, and others.
Multimedia artist Aghamali Aliyev (b. 1996,
Baku) graduated from the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Faculty
of Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy in 2014. He also
participated in the 1-year program at the YARAT Contemporary Art
School. His approach to the themes in his work is satirical and
absurd, primarily working in animation and video-art techniques.
The artist has been part of various group exhibitions and
festivals, including“Between the Sky and the Earth” (Heydar Aliyev
Centre, Baku, 2023);“Babil 2” (ARTIM Project Space, 2023); Gurama
Art Festival (Baku Photography House, 2023); and the V Booktrailer
Festival (winning 2nd place for“Penguins fly, Marie”, 2020).
Photographer Fidan Nazim gizi (b. 1991,
Azerbaijan) obtained a master's degree in“Library and Information
Science” from Baku State University. She also studied“Fundamentals
of Photography” at Light and Composition University and attended
the YARAT Contemporary Art School. Despite years of working in the
library and later in accounting, she has redirected her focus
entirely to photography in recent years. Frequently finding answers
to her photographic inquiries in underground libraries, she creates
handmade photo books influenced by these spaces. The primary theme
of her work revolves around calmness, ageing, and emotions. She
actively engages in projects covering various social issues.
Utilising the“Cyanotype” alternative method, in use since 1843,
she prints and tones her photographs in her home laboratory.
Currently, she works as a photo editor and photographer at the BNW
Light and Shadow Photography Association.
She has participated in numerous local and foreign exhibitions,
including the final graduation exhibition of the YARAT Contemporary
Art School students (ARTIM Project Space, Baku, 2023); Week of Art
(Georgia, 2023); Kolga Tbilisi Photo Festival (2022); LMA
(Portugal, 2022); Bursa Photo Fest (Türkiye, 2022);“A Letter”
(F37union, Baku, 2021); CIP Festival (Greece, 2020), among others.
Her works have been published in various publications, such as Baku
Magazine (2024);“Women Warriors of Azerbaijan” (The Pictorial
List, 2023); femLens Documentary Photography (2023);“Pourtant”
(France, 2022); Gelatin Magazine (USA, 2021); BNW Awards, Light and
Shadow (Japan, 2021);“Saudade” (Germany, 2020), and more.
Location: ARTIM Project Space, Icherisheher, Kichik Gala
Street 5
Admission: Free
Exhibition duration: February 29 – April 7, 2024
Exhibition opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12:00 PM - 8:00
PM
