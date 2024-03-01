US Senate Votes Against Resolution On Blocking Sale Of F-16 Jets To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US senators voted Thursday against a resolution introduced by
Republican Senator Rand Paul which sought to block the sale of F-16
fighter jets and other defense equipment to Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The resolution was defeated by 79 senators, while 13 were in
favor.
On Jan. 26, the US State Department approved the $23 billion
sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye after
Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership.
Türkiye in October 2021 requested from the US 40 new F-16 Block
70 aircraft as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its
remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.
On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is
focused on the F-16 warplanes rather than F-35 jets.
"We discussed with US senators the steps we will take on the
F-16s," he said, referring to a recent visit to Türkiye by Senators
Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy.
The president also said the Turkish government, including
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is continuing talks with their US
counterparts on the warplanes.
