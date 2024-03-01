Japan Imposes Sanctions Against Russia's 12 Individuals, 36 Enterprises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese government extended a list of sanctions against
Russia over the developments in Ukraine having blacklisted 12
individuals and 36 organizations, the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers
said in a statement on Friday, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
The newly-published list of sanctions against the individuals
includes Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Kaluga Region
Irina Ageyeva, Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Rostov
Region Irina Cherkasova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the
Republic of Chechnya Mansur Soltayev, Chairman of the Government of
the Chechen Republic Muslim Khuchiyev, Commander of the Second
Special Purpose Police Regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic Zamid
Chalayev.
Sibugol LCC owner Artyom Uss, Director-General of JSC GTLK
Yevgeny Ditrikh, Director of the Federal State Budgetary
Educational Institution Artek International Children's Center
Konstantin Fedorenko and Chief of Staff of the Regional Branch of
the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement
(Yunarmiya) in the city of Sevastopol Vladimir Kovalenko are also
on the list of Japan's sanctions.
Among the blacklisted Russian enterprises are Kalashnikov,
Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, GTLK, Atomflot and others.
