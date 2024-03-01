Russians Drop Aerial Bombs On Village In Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Russian forces dropped bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, damaging at least six private houses and a power substation.

According to Ukrinform, the main department of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook.

“On March 1, at around 14:00, Russians once again attacked the residential sector of the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, with aerial bombs. The shelling severely damaged at least six private yards and a power substation,” the report says.

A fire broke out in a house covering an area of approximately 10 square meters.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the half-ruined buildings were inspected. No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported, a 68-year-old man was wounded in the shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.