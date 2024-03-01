Netherlands Increases Contribution For Ammunition Purchase For Ukraine To EUR 250M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will allocate 250 million euros to a Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said this at a briefing in Kharkiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

In particular, according to him, the Netherlands will allocate 250 million euros for the Czech initiative in total to purchase 800,000 artillery shells.

He noted that the money would be sent "in the coming weeks."

Zelensky,meet in Kharkiv, sign off security cooperation deal

At a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Rutte emphasized that the Netherlands is well aware that the Ukrainian Armed Forces need more air defense missiles and artillery shells, so his country is focusing on increasing defense production and finding solutions to reduce the short-term deficit.

According to Rutte, the Netherlands has decided to join the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells. These shells are expected to become available in the coming weeks. During a press conference in Paris on Monday, Rutte announced that the Netherlands would be contributing 100 million euros. Now, according to him, his country is increasing its contribution to 250 million euros.

Rutte expressed hope that other European and NATO leaders will follow this example.

As Ukrinform reported, because Europe cannot fulfill its promise to send one million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, the Czech Republic considers it necessary to look for supplies outside the European Union.

Earlier, Rutte said that the Netherlands would allocate 100 million euros for the Czech initiative.