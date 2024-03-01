General Staff: Defense Forces Repel 55 Attacks In Four Sectors In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 55 enemy attacks in four sectors of the front over the past day, most of them in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, according to the General Staff, 73 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines over the day.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck 13 areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated.

The Ukrainian missile units hit nine enemy targets: one manpower cluster, two artillery units, three command posts, and three ammunition depots.

In total, Russian invaders carried out six missile attacks and 79 airstrikes, as well as 62 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. There have been no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces did not conduct offensive (assault) operations, but instead launched air strikes on settlements, including in the areas of Kyslivka and Sadove in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian army shelled more than 10 towns and villages in the Kupiansk sector with mortars and artillery, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Terniv and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. The Russian troops, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defense there.

About 20 localities in the Lyman sector came under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian army over the last day, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The Russians were trying to improve their tactical position there.

The invaders launched air strikes on the Chasiv Yar and Druzhba areas of the Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements in the Bakhmut sector came under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Druzhba in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

The Russians launched air strikes on the areas of Novokalynove, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Prohres and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region.

About 20 localities in the Avdiivka sector were subjected to enemy mortar and artillery fire over the last day, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The Russians tried to break through the defense there 25 times.

The Russian army used artillery and mortar fire to attack more than 20 localities in the Novopavlivka sector, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar and Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions, but instead shelled towns and villages. In particular, the Russian forces conducted an air strike near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and directed artillery and mortar fire at about 20 settlements, including Poltava, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) operations, but shelled populated areas: about 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kachkarivka, Lvove, Kherson and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Avdiivka sector, there has been an increase in the intensity of artillery shelling by Russian forces. They hold a significant advantage in ammunition and are also increasing the number of assault groups. Ukrainian defenders are currently conducting a defensive operation and have managed to regain some lost positions in certain areas.