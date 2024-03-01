Kuwait Amir Rep. Partakes In Antalya Diplomacy Forum Opening Session

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part on Friday in the opening session of 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two-day forum, titled "Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises", is featuring several heads of state - or their representatives - as well as a number of ministers, diplomats and dignitaries, as well as representatives from 80 international organizations. (end) aas

