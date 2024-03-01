EU Organizes Humanitarian Air Bridge To Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 1 (KUNA) -- To respond to life-threatening outbreaks of infectious diseases in Yemen and the subsequent health emergency among the affected population, the EU has organized 13 Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to deliver vital assistance to civilians this month.

These flights have enabled humanitarian partners to cover the immediate needs of the population and support Yemen's preparedness for potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases such as cholera, the EU said in a press statement.

The flights served primarily the airports of Aden and Sana'a, carrying over 163 tons of aid including medicines, vaccines and other medical items.

The aid was channeled from Europe and EU aid stockpiles in Dubai to Yemen via Nairobi, it noted.

Yemen is one of the world's largest ongoing humanitarian crises, with an estimated 18.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection services. More than 4.5 million have been displaced over the years, often multiple times, while close to 17 million people face acute food insecurity. Malnutrition has also reached unprecedented levels, among the highest in the world.

Since 2015, the EU has contributed almost EUR 1.5 billion (about USD 1.6 billion) to respond to the crisis in Yemen. This includes over EUR 1 billion (about USD 1.08 billion) in humanitarian aid and EUR 487 million (about USD 524.6 million) in development assistance.

In 2023, the EU allocated over EUR 145 million (about USD 157 million) in humanitarian aid to assist those affected by the conflict in Yemen focusing on the most vulnerable and disadvantaged. (end)

