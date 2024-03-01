New Season Of Kuwait Volleyball Cup Kicks Off

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- The 57th edition of Kuwait Volleyball Association (KVC) Cup (the general team season of 2023-2024) opened on Friday at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Indoor Sports Halls Complex. The opening match saw Al-Sulaibkhat SC beating Al-Yarmouk SC 3-0. (end) hss

