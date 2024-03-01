No Fire Casualties Reported Among Jordanians In Bangladesh, Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 1 (Petra)-- Head of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, said that none of the victims of the fire that erupted in a commercial building in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, yesterday, were Jordanians.According to Ambassador Qudah, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's Embassy in Islamabad got in touch with the official authorities in Bangladesh, who verified that none of the casualties were Jordanians.