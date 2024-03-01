(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE's Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany becomes first person from Middle East to receive Energy Institute's prestigious President's Award







London – England. 1 March 2024 – Her Excellency Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), received the Energy Institute's President's Award, in recognition of her outstanding efforts to accelerate the energy transition, renewable energy advocacy and breaking gender barriers to encourage more women to enter the energy sector at the local, regional and international level.





Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany becomes the first figure from the Middle East to receive the Energy Institute's most prestigious award, which she claimed yesterday evening at the Institute's annual ceremony – the culmination of International Energy Week, in London. She was also presented with an Honorary Fellowship to the Energy Institute.





Collecting the award, Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany said:“I am delighted and humbled to be recognised by the Energy Institute's membership. This one is for all the trailblazing women in energy sector in the Middle East, who are doing remarkable work to drive the energy transition and create a greener, more sustainable future for all.”





Presenting the award, Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport, OBE HonFEI, said:“Dr. Nawal has been at the forefront of transformative work in the field of energy, in her home nation and internationally, advocating for renewable energies and tackling the barriers to their deployment, to accelerate the energy transition.”





The President's Award has a history dating back more than 90 years and is bestowed in recognition of outstanding leadership in the energy industry and in support of the Energy Institute's ambition of creating a better energy future by accelerating a just global energy transition to net-zero.



