Kaimur Produced 'Turncoat' Or 'Rebel' Mlas After 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 2 (IANS) Kaimur is one such district in Bihar where sitting MLAs have either switched parties or rebelled against their own party.

This district is located along the border with eastern Uttar Pradesh. It has four Assembly constituencies such as Bhabua, Mohania, Chainpur and Ramgarh, and sitting MLAs of each of these Assembly constituencies have either 'switched parties' or turned rebellious against their own party since the 2020 Bihar Assembly election.

Bharat Bind, who was elected on an RJD ticket from Bhabhua Assembly constituency in 2020, joined the BJP on Friday.

He said that he was inspired by the works and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he is ready to face the RJD.

Sangeeta Kumari, an MLA from Kaimur district, representing the Mohania Assembly constituency, also jumped ship and joined the BJP on February 27.

She claimed that the top leadership of RJD were not listening to her grievances.

The RJD has not even appointed a block president in the Mohania Assembly constituency since Kumari resigned from the party. However, Kumari won the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on an RJD ticket.

Bharat Bind and Sangeeta Kumari may be facing criticism of switching parties but they have not started such a trend.

It started soon after the 2020 Bihar Assembly election when Mohd. Jama Khan, the MLA from Chainpur Assembly constituency, won the seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but he later joined the JD (U).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rewarded Jama Khan by making him a Cabinet minister in the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. He was the lone BSP MLA during the 2020 Bihar Assembly election.

Ramgarh MLA Sudhakar Singh was made the Bihar Agriculture Minister during the Mahagathbandhan government but he openly criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following which the former quit as a Cabinet Minister under pressure from the latter.

After quitting his post, Singh kept criticising the Nitish Kumar government.

At one stage, RJD had given showcause notice to Singh expelling him from the party. As he is the son of State RJD President Jagadanand Singh, he was not expelled from the party.