Sporting Goods, Retail And Entertainment Stocks In Focus: (NYSE: AS) (NYSE American: PMNT) (NYSE: TBBB) (NASDAQ: LVO)

New Stocks Added to the Sports Directories :

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS ) is a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic. Our brands are creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, equipment, protective gear, and accessories that we believe give our consumers the confidence and comfort to excel. With over 10,800 employees globally, Amer Sports' purpose is to elevate the world through sport and to inspire people to lead better, healthier lives. Our vision is to be the global leader in premium sports and outdoor brands. With corporate offices in Helsinki, Munich, Kraków, and Shanghai, we have operations in 41 countries and our products are sold in 100+ countries.

Perfect Moment Ltd . (NYSE American:PMNT ) is a luxury lifestyle brand that combines fashion and technical performance for its ranges of skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear. Perfect Moment creates apparel and products that feature what it believes is an unmatched combination of fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children.

The idea for the Perfect Moment brand was born in Chamonix, France in 1984, when the professional skier and extreme sports filmmaker, Thierry Donard, began making apparel for his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. Donard used his experience to create designs that were characterized by quality, style and performance to enable his athletes to achieve their perfect ski-run or perfect wave-ride: that "perfect moment." His designs - combining high performance materials with daring prints and colors - were inspired by his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. Today, the brand continues to draw on its rich heritage of performance garments and statement designs. Retro-inspired vivid and bold color palettes complement technical fabrics to deliver fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children.

New Stocks Added to the Retail Directories :

BBB FOODS INC (NYSE:TBBB ) through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. In addition, it offers its products through online. The company serves low-to-middle income households.

New Stocks Added to the Safety and Security Directories :

Unusual Machines, Inc . (NYSE American: UMAC ) is focused on becoming a first-person view (FPV) drone technology market leader. Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company acquired Fat Shark which is the leader in FPV, designing and manufacturing ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots, as well as Rotor Riot which is a rapidly growing ecommerce marketplace, backed by the largest community of FPV drone pilots in the world. The closing of the acquisitions is part of our vision to enable people to be part of the robotics revolution. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, the Company is bringing together great teams, valuable IP, and high-quality brands, in order to become a leader within the highly fragmented drone industry.

J-Long Group Ltd (Nasdaq:JL ) is an established distributor in Hong Kong of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. The Company has nearly 30 years of experience in the apparel industry and has served over 100 international brands globally, including outerwear and sportswear brands, uniform and safety workwear brands and fashion brands. The Company has more than 25 years working relationship with a leading U.S. multinational conglomerate listed on the New York Stock Exchange, who is also the Company's primary supplier of materials. The Company has been its authorized distributor of 3MTM ScotchliteTM reflective materials since 2000. The leading U.S. multinational conglomerate sells its 3MTM ScotchliteTM reflective materials through regional distributors across the world. The Company is a long-standing channel partner and one of the leading converters of 3MTM ScotchliteTM reflective materials, serving a range of global brands. As a converter for 3MTM ScotchliteTM reflective materials, it involves providing adhesive solutions by offering custom shaped parts designed to the specification requirements of the customer.

New Stocks Added to the Entertainment Directories :

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications.

New Stocks Added to the Homebuilder Directories :

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd . (TSX:DRT ) is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve.

New Stocks Added to the Agriculture Directories :

Ceres Global Ag Corp . (TSX: CRP ) and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value- added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

