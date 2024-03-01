AI / Tech Stock News Bite - Dell (NYSE: DELL) Gains On Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) AI/Tech Stock News Bite - Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) announces financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year. Fourth quarter revenue was $22.3 billion, down 11% year over year. Operating income was $1.5 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $2.1 billion, up 25% and down 1% year over year, respectively. Cash flow from operations was $1.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.59, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.20, up 89% and 22% year over year, respectively.

Revenue for the year was $88.4 billion, down 14% from fiscal year 2023. Operating income was $5.2 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $7.7 billion, down 10% and 11% year over year, respectively. Cash flow from operations for the full year was $8.7 billion. Full-year diluted earnings per share was $4.36, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $7.13, up 35% and down 6% year over year, respectively.

Cash and investments were $9.0 billion, and Dell reached its core leverage target of 1.5x exiting the fiscal year. Dell is increasing its annual cash dividend by 20% to $1.78 per common share, with $0.445 per common share for the first quarterly distribution payable on May 3 to shareholders of record as of April 23.

"We generated $8.7 billion in cash flow from operations this fiscal year, returning $7 billion to shareholders since Q1 FY23," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We're optimistic about FY25 and are increasing our annual dividend by 20% - a testament to our confidence in the business and ability to generate strong cash flow."

