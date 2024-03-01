6 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) A total of six persons on Friday were killed in lightning strikes in different places in Rajasthan, an official said.

A 17-year-old girl student and a 25-year-old youth were killed at Lalsot in Dausa. In Daulatpura, another girl student was struck by lightning while she was on her way home from school.

In Sawai Madhopur, a husband and wife -- Rajendra (30) and Jalebi Meena (28) died when they were working in the field.

Besides, a youth identified as Dhannalal was also killed in a lightning strike in the same district, the police said.

Another woman, Beena Devi, was also killed while she was working in the field.

Meanwhile, officials said that people should take shelter in a safe place during thunderstorms and lightning, and avoid sitting or standing near/ beneath trees.

The Met Department had earlier sounded 'orange alert' in seven districts including Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Tonk and Dausa.

Intermittent rain along with wind was witnessed in Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur and Dausa on Friday.