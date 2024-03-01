Javelin Thrower Manu D.P Cleared For Training And Competition In South Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved Asian Athletics Championship silver medallist Manu DP's proposal to train in Potchefstroom, South Africa for 32 days.

The MOC approved javelin thrower Manu's plan in their 125th meeting in New Delhi.

Manu, who is currently training in ASI, Pune will head to North West University High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom in the first week of March and during his training period also plans to compete in a few local competitions to prepare for the upcoming Athletic season.

Earlier this year MOC, under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had also approved Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at the same location where Manu is now planning to train.

Chopra will head to Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey for 79 days before starting his season ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics. The proposal for the same was approved during the 124th MOC meeting.

Along with Manu DP, MOC also approved Indian shooter Esha Singh's proposal for financial assistance towards ammunition testing and grip-making at Italy's Pardini Factory. She along with her coach will head to Tuscany, Italy.

The MYAS, under Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their Airfare, boarding/lodging costs, local transportation costs, OPA (for Manu and his coach), and Grip Making & weapon servicing charges (for Esha) among other expenditures.

The MOC also approved the proposals for new javelins for para-athletes Navdeep Singh and Pushpendra Singh during this meeting.