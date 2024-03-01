               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Foreign Ministry Condoles Bangladesh Over Commercial Complex's Fire Victims


3/1/2024 2:26:03 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates offered condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh over the victims of the fire that occurred yesterday in a commercial complex in the country's capital, Dhaka, and left many people killed and injured.
The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed the Kingdom's sympathy with the government and people of the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN01032024000117011021ID1107923633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search