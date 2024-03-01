Extensive Inspection Campaign Against Camel Overgrazing, Straying In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announces the start of extensive inspection campaigns targeting violations of overgrazing and camels straying on land, starting Sunday, March 3, 2024.
The Ministry calls on camel owners to cooperate and commit to not freeing the animals and refrain from grazing in order to preserve the plant environment and its components.
MoECC notes that stray and violating camels will be seized and housed in the pens designated for them, and all necessary legal measures will be taken, in accordance with Law No. (9) of 1974 regarding neglected animals.
