Yankuang Energy Group becomes new strategic core shareholder of SMT Scharf AG

01.03.2024







Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited acquires a total of approx. 52.66 % of SMT Scharf AG

As a major, large-scale Chinese energy company, Yankuang specialises in the manufacture of coal mining equipment and provision of related services Admission of the shares to the Regulated Market planned Hamm, 01 March 2024 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2), a leading global provider of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for the underground mining industry, has announced that its core shareholders, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Share Value Stiftung and Shareholder Value Management AG, have informed them that the core shareholders and other shareholders entered into binding agreements with Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, based in the province of Shandong, China, on 01 March 2024 for the acquisition of a stake totalling approx. 52.66% of SMT Scharf AG by Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, at a price of EUR 11.10 per share. This price per share is still subject to a fixed adjustment mechanism depending on certain variables until the closing of the transaction, which may lead to a deduction of the price per share. The completion of the transaction is still subject to the occurrence of customary closing conditions, in particular the completion of investment control proceedings under public law in Germany and government regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions of subsidiaries of SMT Scharf AG as well as the approval by the competent Chinese authorities. The Managing and Supervisory Boards of SMT Scharf AG welcome the fact that Yankuang, as a strategic investor, intends to acquire a majority interest in SMT Scharf AG. As Volker Weiss, CFO of SMT Scharf AG, commented: "We aim to maintain a close and regular dialogue with our new core shareholder in order to successfully further develop and advance SMT Scharf Group's business activities. In this context, we perceive the opportunity to achieve far-reaching synergies, given that Yankuang, as a leading manufacturer of equipment for coal mining, is able to contribute extensive expertise from the mining industry." Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited focuses on the sectors of mining, high-end chemicals and new materials, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and intelligent logistics. As a major, large-scale energy company in China, it is listed on four major stock exchanges in China and beyond (Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York and Australia). At the same time, SMT Scharf AG has announced that it intends to apply for admission of the shares of SMT Scharf AG to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) after completion of the transaction.





Company profile The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide, primarily in hard coal mines, as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 30 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group is active with subsidiaries in seven countries, as well as commercial agencies worldwide. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at .





